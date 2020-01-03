Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that turned deadly in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

In a news release Friday, police said that officers responded to the park just before 1 p.m. where a man has been assaulted near a basketball court in the northeast corner of the park.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, was taken to hospital where he fell unsconscious. He died the following day.

The culprit remains at large and police do not have an identity of the suspect at this time. Investigators believe that the suspect and victim had some sort of interaction prior to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is the second homicides in Metro Vancouver since Jan. 1, the other happening in Surrey.

ALSO READ: One dead following assault in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.
Next story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

Just Posted

Annual Langley donation drive by Kimz Angels draws a generous response

Donations to ‘fill the ambulance’ campaign roughly double previous year

Year in Review: Tree bylaw sprouts in Langley Township

After literally years of debate, a tree protection bylaw was passed

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Year in Review: Dozens injured in deck collapse that turns into court case

Several people were seriously injured in an incident in Aldergrove

Year in Review: New MPs take up seats in shakeup of Langley’s ridings

Both Langley ridings are again held by Conservative MPs

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Most Read