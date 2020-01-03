Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that turned deadly in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

In a news release Friday, police said that officers responded to the park just before 1 p.m. where a man has been assaulted near a basketball court in the northeast corner of the park.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, was taken to hospital where he fell unsconscious. He died the following day.

The culprit remains at large and police do not have an identity of the suspect at this time. Investigators believe that the suspect and victim had some sort of interaction prior to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is the second homicides in Metro Vancouver since Jan. 1, the other happening in Surrey.

ALSO READ: One dead following assault in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.