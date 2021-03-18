Still of suspect in random attack on a dog walker that took place on Jan. 19, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police release footage of alleged suspect after dog walker punched in the face

Police don't know what motivated the attack on a young woman

Vancouver police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a stranger walking her dog in downtown Vancouver in January.

Police released footage of the suspect on Thursday (March 18) and are asking anyone who can identify him to step forward.

The assault took place around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a 22-year-old woman was walking her dog near the Orpheum Theatre at Seymour Street and Smithe Street. Police said she was punched in the face by a man for “no apparent reason,” leaving her traumatized but without serious physical injuries.

Police said the suspect fled after the assault and was briefly confronted by a witness.

The suspect, shown in the video clip, is described as a 5’10” white man believed to be about 50 years old. He had short white hair and was wearing jeans and a light blue jacket or sweater.

“This incident is very concerning to us, as it appears to have been random and completely unprovoked,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “We don’t know why this woman was targeted, or what the suspect’s motivation was.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-4021 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

