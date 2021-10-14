Driver at large after hit and run in Vancouver; police look for Mazda CX-5

The suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured Mazda CX-5 with damage to the front passenger side

Vancouver Police are searching for the driver of a 2016 Mazda CX-5 that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday, (Oct. 12).

Police say a man was hit around 6:30 a.m. that morning as he crossed East 41st Avenue at Fraser Street by a vehicle travelling west. The suspect fled without stopping and the victim was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.

“The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side,” Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Investigators are also asking the driver of a black pick-up truck, who may have witnessed the collision, to contact police.”

The VPD provided this stock photo as an example of the suspect’s vehicle. (Mazda stock photo)

Visintin said the VPD are asking the driver to “do the right thing” and come forward to police. She added that the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is confident they will find the driver.

The 30-year-old victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News of the hit-and-run comes as the VPD recorded the 15th fatal motor vehicle collision of 2021 on Wednesday night (Oct. 13).

That collision involved a motorcycle and a white Mazda 3 around 6:45 p.m. near Rupert Street and East 41st Avenue. The motorcycle rider, a 41-year-old Vancouver resident died on scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in that collision.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from either incident are asked to call VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

