Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

The Norwegian Bliss docked at Canada Place in Vancouver early Sunday morning. (Katherine Bamford/Twitter)

If you’re headed to Vancouver’s Downtown, get ready for a busy day as the city welcomes its biggest cruise ship to date Sunday.

The Norwegian Bliss arrived at Canada Place in the early hours of Sunday morning to pick up 4,000 new passengers before it continues onwards to Victoria.

After that, the Norwegian Bliss will head to Los Angeles, where it will host Mexican Riviera cruises all winter long.

The cruise ship is the biggest to dock in the city, according to the Port of Metro Vancouver.

It measures 333 metres in length, weighs 168 thousand tons and can hold more than 6,000 people.

The Port urged anyone headed to the area to be cautious, as between the Norwegian Bliss, the Westerdam and the Noordam, 12,000 passengers are expected at the Canada Place terminals.

