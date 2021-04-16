Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Vancouver the largest source of domestic flights with COVID-19 cases: data

This month alone, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived

Health Canada data has pegged Vancouver as the top source of domestic flights containing COVID-infected passengers.

Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived – though the public health agency does not disclose the specific number of cases aboard.

This, compared to 31 domestic flights that left Calgary International Airport and four that arrived. From Toronto Pearson Airport, 23 outgoing domestic flights had coronavirus as well as 18 that landed.

RELATED: 100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

Of those who flew internationally into Vancouver before April 8, an average 1.3 per cent of passengers tested positive for the respiratory disease. That’s 306 of 23,252 air travellers.

“Each positive case identified from international travel reduces the risk of onward community transmission in Canada,” said Public Health Agency spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau.

Since Feb. 22, international travellers have been required to take a COVID-19 test and stay at a government-approved hotel while awaiting results.

Most Read