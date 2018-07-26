Susan Jenkins of Vancouver won $400,000 while playing Keno. (BCLC)

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

A Vancouver woman has won a record-breaking $400,000 Keno prize.

The BC Lottery Corporation said Thursday Susan Jenkins bought a Quick Pick ticket at a Hasty Market last week, and then drove home to look up the winning numbers online. She had matched 10 out of 10.

““The first person I called was my boyfriend, then my mom and kids,” Jenkins said in a release. “They were all so happy for me. … We were all kind of freaking out!”

She said she’s looking forward to more golf, boating and travelling, as well as planning for retirement and her kids’ education.

In Keno, players match up to 10 numbers from 20 numbers drawn from a field of 80 to win. The numbers are drawn every three and a half minutes.

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location in B.C., BCLC said. The largest-ever prize, won online in 2013, was $500,000.

