The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)

Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

Vancouver police are recommending assault charges after a woman in a wheelchair was assaulted Thursday (March 11).

The woman – who has cerebral palsy – was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown.

“A man approached her and allegedly punched her in the face, then called her a hateful name before walking away,” police said in a March 12 news release.

The victim was helped at a nearby overdose prevention site. Staff there called 911 to report the crime.

Police later located the suspect and arrested him, recommending assault charges to Crown counsel for his actions.


