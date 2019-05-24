Vancouver police say a woman was sexually assaulted after a man struck up conversation with her while waiting for a bus at a stop on 41st Avenue near Earles Street in Vancouver on May 23, 2019. (Google Maps)

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

Vancouver police say they are investigating the daytime sexual assault of a woman on the city’s east side.

Police said in a news release Friday that a lone woman, described as Asian and in her 20s, was waiting at a bus stop on 41st Avenue near Earles Street at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when an unknown man approached and struck up conversation.

But when the young woman realized she has left something at home and didn’t get on the bus, police said the man followed her back to her home where he attacked and sexually assaulted her inside.

The woman was able to call 911 after the man left.

The man is described as Asian, about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals.

Detectives with the sex crimes unit are investigating the case, and hoping to speak with witnesses or anyone with dashcam video from the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604 immediately or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck
Next story
Man wants guilty plea revoked in 2012 collision in Abbotsford that killed Chilliwack woman

Just Posted

Langley Home Expo shows off home and yard improvements

The annual event is being held in Brookswood at the George Preston Rec Centre

Winner announced in Langley Total Makeover Contest

Cheri McBride thanked friends and family for supporting her

LETTER: Langley cycling lanes sparse and treacherous

Bike to School and Bike to Work week is taking place May 27-31

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby facility to dispose of 1,500 tonnes of Canada’s trash from Philippines

All 103 containers will be disposed of properly within Canada before the end of the summer

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Man wants guilty plea revoked in 2012 collision in Abbotsford that killed Chilliwack woman

Michael Larocque was charged in relation to crash that killed Eileen Kleinfelder

High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

Earon Wayne Giles, a Newton “tag-team rapist,” was released from prison Friday and is now living in Surrey

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

Police believe speed was a factor in Thursday collision

Trial slated to start Monday for accused killer of Abbotsford cop

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Const. John Davidson

Most Read