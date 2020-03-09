FILE – Smoke hangs over the crowd as people smoke at 4:20 p.m. during the annual 4-20 marijuana celebration in Vancouver on Saturday, April 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s 4/20 event still on for now, but discourage joint-sharing amid COVID-19 risk

Organizers have reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health

The organizers of Vancouver’s 4/20 event are taking a wait-and-see approach amid the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

Dana Larsen, a longtime 4/20 Vancouver organizer, said the group has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health.

“We still have time if we need to cancel,” Larsen told Black Press Media by text message Monday.

“Hoping we don’t have to.”

If the event does go ahead, Larsen said they would be “discouraging joint-sharing” and increasing access to hand washing stations and hand sanitizers.

British Columbia recorded the country’s first death due to COVID-19 on Monday, and has 32 cases so far. There have been at least 77 cases of COVID-19 across Canada, with 34 in Ontario, seven in Alberta and four in Quebec.

READ MORE: Vancouver 4/20 event to protest 'intolerance of cannabis' at Sunset Beach in 2020

READ MORE: Food delivery services brace for COVID-19 with non-contact drop-offs and sanitizer

READ MORE: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

READ MORE: Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases
B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

