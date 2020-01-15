THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

Vancouver’s luxury market recovered in the second half of 2019, following a slowdown at the beginning, a year-end report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

The luxury real estate firm looked at listings above $1 million and found they were “uncharacteristically active” over the summer months, a time when sales usually dip.

The report said Vancouver properties worth between $1 million and $2 million lead the recovery in the latter half of 2019, with sales up 44 per cent from the same time period in 2018. Sales of homes worth between $2 million and $4 million rose by 32 per cent, while homes worth more than $4 million had sales decline by 12 per cent in the last half of 2019.

That growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a “renewing” single family home market, where homes sales rose 39 per cent between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, compared to the same period the year before.

However, the report showed that overall, 2019 sales of homes between $1 to 2 million, $2 to 4 million and over $4 million were down 4 per cent, 7 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, compared to the year prior.

ALSO READ: Rental vacancy rates last year hit lowest since 2002 after third year of decline

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief
Next story
VIDEO: Travel advisory, school closures, snow and wind warning in Langley

Just Posted

Snow impacts curbside garbage collection in Langley

Wintry weather has resulted in delays and cancellations in the Township and City

VIDEO: Travel advisory, school closures, snow and wind warning in Langley

Langley schools are closed Wednesday

Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Aldergrove food bank winter donations ‘blow away’ volunteer managers

Aldergrove businesses and shoppers step up to feed the hungry in the community

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

Most Read