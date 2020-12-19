Art Mossop, who lives in a condo near 207A Street and 82nd Avenue, cleaned off a graffiti tag on Thursday, Dec. 17. The vandal left almost 30 tags inside and outside of local buildings in one night. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Art Mossop, who lives in a condo near 207A Street and 82nd Avenue, cleaned off a graffiti tag on Thursday, Dec. 17. The vandal left almost 30 tags inside and outside of local buildings in one night. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Vandal leaves almost 30 graffiti tags on condo

RCMP looking for tips, video of a suspect

Langley RCMP are looking for a vandal who tagged dozens of sites around condos and commercial areas in Langley’s Yorkson area in one night in mid-December.

The morning of Dec. 14, residents of condos in 20700 block of 82nd Avenue woke up to find the vandal had gotten inside the site and spraypainted doors, stairwell walls, and other nearby items, including a BC Hydro box and a trash bin near the Yorkson off-leash dog park.

Local residents reported the approximately 30 tags to the RCMP.

Resident Gordon Skillen said that after he wrote about the vandalism on local neighbourhood Facebook pages, people from multiple nearby sites, including other condo and townhouse complexes, and the nearby Willoughby Town Centre, also reported similar vandalism around the same time.

Langley RCMP have opened a file, but there were no cameras in the affected areas to get surveillance footage.

Mounties were checking with residents to see if anyone had private security cameras that might have caught something, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Although graffiti tags pop up around the community, this spree was a lot for Langley.

“We don’t get a ton of it here,” she said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

CrimeLangley RCMP

