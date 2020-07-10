Someone wrote the N-word and paimted male genitalia on the exterior walls of North Otter Elementary this past weekend. (Aldergrove Star files)

Vandals deface Aldergrove elementary school with racist slur, male genitalia

Langley School District confirms it has filed a report with the Langley RCMP

Vandals defaced North Otter Elementary School in Aldergrove sometime over the past weekend.

On Monday, July 6, Langley School District said it was notified of graffiti, which included a racist slur on the exterior walls of the school, said district spokesperson Joanne Abshire.

That same day, staff covered the blue markings, which included the N-word, as well as drawings and words of reference to male genitalia.

The drawings seem to be autographed by a “Big Jim.”

The district has filed a report with the Langley RCMP, Abshire confirmed.

READ MORE: North Otter teachers throw ‘emotional parade’ for cooped up Aldergrove students

“No students or staff were on site when it happened,” she said, noting that from time to time graffiti is found on school property throughout Langley. 

North Otter leadership plans to follow up with students to converse about respectful behavior and anti-racism in September.

“This graffiti does not reflect the North Otter Elementary school community,” Abshire emphasized.

She noted that the cleanup costs came out of the district’s yearly budget.

READ MORE: Hazardous’ clothing donation bin removed from Aldergrove elementary school

AldergroveCrime

'Our hands are tied': Langley Good Times Cruise-In announces cancellation due to COVID-19

