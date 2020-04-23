Vandals smash holes in Langley condo walls with bare hands

Police are looking for two male suspects in the incident

The second of two suspects in a vandalism incident at a Langley condo building. (Langley RCMP)

Two men walked into a Langley condo building and started punching holes in the walls earlier this week, Langley RCMP say.

The two suspects, caught on video surveillance, used their bare hands to smash holes in the walls of Cornerstone, a condo complex in the 5600 block of 210A Street, not far from Twin Rinks, according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

The incident took place on April 20.

There was no indication from the video why the two men embarked on the vandalism.

“No yelling, no nothing,” Largy said of their behaviour.

Langley RCMP are also looking for two other suspects caught on camera in recent investigations.

On April 16, a man allegedly used a stolen credit card to make various purchases at gas stations on 200th Street, Largy said.

Police are also looking into a shoplifting incident at Otter Co-op on April 21. The woman in the video allegedly made off with a pair of shoes, leaving in a Honda CRV.

Anyone with information on the identify of any of the suspects can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Police believe this man may have used a stolen credit card at multiple gas stations on 200th Street. (Langley RCMP)

This woman is a suspect in the theft of shoes from the Otter Co-op. (Langley RCMP)