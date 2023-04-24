Vandals trash washrooms in three Langley City parks

This image was posted by Langley City on Monday, April 24, showing damage inflicted by vandals at three municipal parks. Washrooms in Penzer Park, Rotary Centennial Park and Portage Park have been closed “until further notice’ the post said. (Langley City Facebook)

Vandals have trashed washrooms in three Langley City parks, forcing their shutdown “until further notice,” a notification from the City said Monday, April 24.

Penzer Park, Rotary Centennial Park, and Portage Park washrooms were damaged.

A picture posted by the City showed metal stalls had been knocked down inside one of the washrooms.

It follows two other recent incidents of vandalism in the Langley area, one between Good Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, when someone cut locks off two gates to gain access to the westernmost baseball diamonds at Langley’s Noel Booth Park, and used a vehicle to tear up the field, leaving deep ruts and rendering the facilities unusable for weeks.

A few days earlier, sometime between Saturday night, March 25 and Sunday morning, March 26 graffiti declaring “Hitler rules” and anti-Jewish comments – some of them obscene – were spray-painted on the exterior on the Langley Baseball clubhouse and concession.

It took the mural’s creator, artist Judy Pohl, about three hours to repair the damage.

In 2020, following repeated incidents where doors to the Penzer Park washrooms were kicked in and the interior vandalized, staff won approval from council to spend a little more than $15,000 on force-resistant metal-reinforced doors.

In a report to City council at the time, Rick Bomhof, the director of engineering, parks, and environment, said the parks department was also planning on installing vandal-resistant doors at Rotary Centennial Park, adding surveillance cameras too were considered a last resort, something that would be installed only after exhausting less privacy-invasive alternatives like the doors.

Last year, the City spent more than $100,000 on vandalism-related issues, the statement noticed.

“If you see suspicious activity, please report it” to the RCMP non-emergency line 604-532-3200.

