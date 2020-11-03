Variable speed signs on Highway 1, seen here westbound at Prest Road, went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Variable speed-limit zone now in effect from Abbotsford to Chilliwack on Highway 1

Goal is to reduce the number of rear-end crashes on the highway caused by sudden slowdowns

Variable speed limits on Highway 1 are now in effect from the Sumas River Bridge in Abbotsford, to the Prest Road overpass in Chilliwack.

This highway corridor is the second one in the Fraser Valley to get a variable speed limit zone.

“The purpose is to calm and smooth out traffic to help reduce the high number of rear-end collisions caused by sudden changes in travel speed that occur on this busy section of Highway 1,” according to the press release from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Speed limits will be adjusted in real time based on traffic and weather conditions read by sensors. The dynamic messaging system will adjust speed limits accordingly to slow down the flow of traffic before it reaches a stop-and-go situation.

Two “gateway” signs, one for each direction of travel on the highway, will advise drivers when they are entering the variable speed-limit corridor. These signs may also post road conditions, weather or traffic-related details.

The speed limits will be posted on more than 20 signs in each direction of the highway, both on the shoulder and overhead.

A variable speed-limit system was implemented on Highway 3 between Hope and the Highway 3/5 junction in November 2019, and the total cost of implementing new variable speed limit systems on Highways 1 and Highway 3 is $25 million.

