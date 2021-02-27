Variant of concern linked to COVID-19 outbreak at three Surrey schools

Cases appear to be linked to community transmissions, but schools will remain open

Fraser Health authority says people at three schools in the region have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern.

A news release says it is working with the Surrey school district to manage COVID-19 exposures at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Frank Hurt Secondary School and M.B. Sanford Elementary School.

It says the cases involving an unspecified COVID-19 variant appear to be linked to community transmissions, but the schools will remain open.

The health authority also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital on Friday.

It says five patients at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

It says the emergency department remains open and no other areas have been impacted.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at the CareLife Fleetwood long-term care home in Surrey was declared over.

