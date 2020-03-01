Vehicle hits man walking on Vancouver bridge after another swerves to avoid him: police

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition and the driver who hit him has cooperated with police

Police are looking for witnesses after a car swerving to avoid a pedestrian hit another car which hit the man early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was walking in the southbound lanes at the north end of the Burrard Bridge at around 3 a.m. Police said a vehicle swerved out of the way to avoid hitting him but ended up colliding with another vehicle, which hit the man.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, police said.

Police are asking the other driver, or anyone who saw anything or has dash-cam video of the Burrard Bridge around 3 a.m. Sunday, to call 604-717-3012.

