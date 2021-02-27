Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Vehicle incident blocking Coquihalla traffic in both directions

Both directions of traffic stopped due to vehicle incident

A vehicle incident is blocking traffic in both directions on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC reported at 1:35 p.m. that the incident occurred at Brodie Sliding Road at Larson Hill.

“Emergency services on scene, pass with care and expect congestion,” reads their report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coquihalla Highway

Most Read