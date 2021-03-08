Vehicle incident blocking eastbound lane on Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Crews responded to a vehicle incident eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Google)

An earlier vehicle incident blocking an eastbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Monday morning has been cleared.

Reported by the Ministry of Transportation just after 8 a.m., the vehicle incident was between the 200th Street exit and 202 Street.

The right lane was closed while emergency crews responded.

Expect delays in the area while congestion clears.

