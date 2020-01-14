Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker

Central Agencies LTD off 200 Street in Langley had been operating at that location since fall

At approximately 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, a Jeep Wrangler crashed through the front window of a Langley business located at the 6300 block of 200 Street.

According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, the driver of the vehicle hit the gas pedal when they meant to hit the brakes – thrusting them through the glass of Central Agencies LTD, a local insurance broker.

The broker had only operated from that location, situated between a Mucho Burrito and a Fuel Supplements store, since September of last year.

Cpl. Largy said the incident was reported as a driver error, but no violation ticket was issued.

There were no reported injuries.

READ MORE: LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________