Crew and equipment remove flood debris from the Vedder Canal. (Chris Gadsden/Chilliwack Progress)

Crew and equipment remove flood debris from the Vedder Canal. (Chris Gadsden/Chilliwack Progress)

Vehicles, bridges, buildings removed from flood-struck B.C. rivers

Cleanup from November torrent guided by GPS, drones

The B.C. environment ministry has identified more than 300 debris sites in southern B.C. since the torrential rain in November 2021, clearing most of them of vehicles, bridges, buildings and other materials washed away by flooding.

Five months of work has cleared three quarters of the sites, identified by crowd-sourced photos as well as drones and GPS imaging, the ministry reported Thursday. A second phase of cleanup will resume after the spring runoff, focused on the Tulameen, Similkameen, Nicola, Thompson, Coldwater, Coquihalla, Fraser and Chilliwack Rivers.

Phase one cleanup, using helicopters and boats in some remote areas, has removed 72 vehicles, four bridges and 11 building structures, for a total of nearly 2,000 cubic metres of human-made and natural debris from rivers and banks. The flooding devastated Princeton, Merritt and the Sumas Prairie in the Fraser Valley, with extensive damage to Highway 1, Highway 7, the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 8 along the Nicola River south of Merritt.

“The majority of debris sites identified have now been cleared through this first debris recovery phase,” Environment Minister George Heyman said May 26. “This collaborative effort will continue as we prepare for spring freshet and the possibility of more debris surfacing.”

The province budgeted $140 million for the cleanup, hiring nearly 500 people in local communities and first nations, with training provided for first aid, spill response, swift water rescue and equipment and chainsaw operation.

The province set up a crowd-sourcing and debris tracking website to guide the cleanup. It reports each finding with an interactive map, including a bus, trucks, a mobile home and a section of railway track removed from the Tulameen River.

RELATED: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla expected during summer

RELATED: Princeton flood could have been prevented with $30 million

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 suspects in custody following fatal assault in Abbotsford
Next story
Park the car and use active transportation instead May 30 to June 5

Just Posted

Michael Gabriel at the filming of an Indigenous-fusion jazz concert that was streamed in September 2021 as part of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s annual cultural festival to feature a wide variety of artists this year

Langley Thunder player Blake Larsen had a hat trick and a four-point game as eight Langley players found the back of the net en route to a 14-10 win over the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies on Tuesday night, May 24, at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder down Salmonbellies

Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Seismic upgrade construction aiming to catch up at Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary

On May 28, celebrate all things bees and pollinators at the Langley Demonstration Garden on Saturday, May 28. (file)
Festival of the Bees returns to Langley Demonstration Garden