Vernon courthouse. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Dressed in all black, a former Vernon Judo Club coach from Coldstream appeared in provincial court again Wednesday, June 26.

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan, born in 1970, was initially facing three charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing and distributing child pornography. McLachlan’s first court appearance was in January 2018. He was further charged with a second count of possession and one count of publishing child pornography in April.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob appeared as counsel for McLachlan. Jacob moved to blend two counts of possession of child pornography charges to capture the same time period (March 1, 2014 – August 30, 2017). The indictment was amended by the court.

“Now on that amended indictment, I have Mr. McLachlan’s instructions to elect a provincial court judge and enter a guilty plea to the amended count two and also to count five,” said Jacob.

Count five in question was an importing and distributing child pornography charge.

“I’m asking for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report with a risk assessment,” said Jacob.

A trial, originally set for July 15-16, was cancelled and McLachlan is set to return to court on Sept. 4 for sentencing.

Related: Former Vernon Judo Club coach facing child pornography charges has file adjourned

Related: Arraignment adjourned for former Vernon Judo coach facing child pornography charges

Related: More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Councillors seek share of Langley City casino funds for Township
Next story
Zoo donates $31K to endangered wildlife, some in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Councillors seek share of Langley City casino funds for Township

The City earned more than $7 million in casino revenue last year

Zoo donates $31K to endangered wildlife, some in Fraser Valley

In Sept., the Zoo will host its inaugural Turtle Dash to get the community moving for conservation

Man exposes himself to victim in Langley clothing store

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect

BREAKING: Aldergrove crash ejects female driver from vehicle

The motorist crashed into a median near the 248th Street overpass

Canada Day lineup in the Langleys

Aldergrove, Fort Langley, and Willoughby will show their true Canadian colours this weekend

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Surrey B.C. mayor says the RCMP has announced it will unionize

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Most Read