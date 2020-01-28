Headstones at Cliffside Cemetery in Enderby were damaged by heavy machinery, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo: Eva Morris/Facebook)

'Very disrespectful': Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Residents in Enderby have expressed outrage after damage was done at the local cemetery by crews working with heavy equipment.

Eva Morris posted a photo to Facebook on Monday, which showed headstones covered in tire treads at the cemetery.

“The gravestones are all out of place,” wrote Morris along with the photo. “Very disrespectful in my eyes.”

The Facebook post has garnered more than 100 comments, with many residents mentioning passed loved ones whose headstones reside in the cemetery.

“This is crazy,” wrote Betty-Anne Chambers. “I feel bad for the family of loved ones put to rest there.”

Susan Furlong has a friend who she says was “distraught” upon hearing that the headstones of family members had been run over and damaged.

“My friend’s just devastated,” said Furlong, who says she thinks the damage could be as much as $10,000.

In response, Enderby chief administrative officer Tate Bengston said the damage was done by an excavation crew that was working in a section of the cemetery that’s tricky to access.

“The crew is extremely careful to be respectful in the cemetery,” said Bengston in a response posted on the original Facebook post.

“Heavy equipment access is required to the middle of a large block of plots for an excavation. Unfortunately, this area cannot be reached by the cemetery’s access roads, so a pathway had to be cleared through the heavy snow to enable equipment to reach the site.”

Bengston added that repairs will be made once the ground firms up in the coming months.

“The ground is extremely soft and saturated, which causes ruts while the snow is being cleared. As the work gets completed in the next day, the ground will be leveled, then restored later in the spring.”

The city says a response with more details about the event will be released shortly.

