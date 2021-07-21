An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)

RCMP called after decomposed body found by cleanup crew on Vancouver Island

Remains ‘very old’, BC Coroners Service investigating

A decomposed body was found yesterday (July 20) during a beach cleanup in Kyuquot, which is an unincorporated settlement and First Nations community located on northwestern Vancouver Island.

After discovering the human remains, the cleanup crew alerted the Port McNeill RCMP who flew out by helicopter and investigated.

“The remains were very old,” confirmed Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis. “The bones were found still partially in the ground right near the beach … we don’t know whether they are archeological or otherwise, but the Kyuquot administration is aware of it, and we were told there were no known burial sites in that location.”

The BC Coroners Service will be handling the case from here on out with assistance from the Port McNeill RCMP.

Davis added the RCMP do have active missing persons files from the area dating as far back as 1973.

RCMPRCMP Briefs

