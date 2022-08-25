Eight-term Langley Township councillor Steve Ferguson will be running with the ‘Contract with Langley’ slate of candidates. The announcement was made Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Veteran Township councillor Steve Ferguson joins ‘Contract with Langley’ slate

Latest election candidate announced by registered elector organization

Veteran Langley Township councillor Steve Ferguson has joined the Contract with Langley slate.

The incumbent councillor, who is serving his eighth term, made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 24, that he will be running with fellow councillor and mayoralty candidate Eric Woodward and the other candidates endorsed by the registered elector organization.

“I can see that our community is rapidly changing and that we need to evolve as we prepare for the future,” Ferguson said.

“I have worked with Eric for four years and I believe he has the ideas and the energy to propose some much-needed changes for Langley residents and taxpayers. In order to do that, we need a team committed to a real plan to get it done. I want to be part of that.”

First elected to council in 1988, Ferguson was narrowly defeated in the 2014 race for eight council seats, finishing ninth.

He was re-elected in 2018, finishing sixth.

Ferguson’s campaign profile cites a long history of community volunteering and community service. In his time on council, he has also served on numerous Metro Vancouver committees, chaired several Township of Langley Advisory Committees and is a long-time Rotarian.

“Working with Steve on council these past four years has been great, truly working together, which, to him, [is] more than just words on an election sign. When we do disagree, now and then, it’s with grace and mutual respect. He will be a big asset to our team,” said Eric Woodward.

Ferguson began his professional career as a teacher, working in education in the Delta school District.

Steve and his wife Denise have been Langley residents for more than 40 years, residing in Brookswood. They have raised their three children in Langley.

