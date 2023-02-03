Nishika Jardine

Nishika Jardine

Veterans Ombud visits Vancouver, Island, Okanagan on B.C. trip

RCMP, CAF and veterans invited to town halls

Those who serve or have served their country have a chance to voice their concerns with a top ranking official.

Veterans Ombud Col. (Ret’d) Nishika Jardine will be in B.C. next week to meet with the veterans community. This visit will include town halls and meetings with stakeholders in Courtenay, Victoria, Vancouver, Armstrong and Vernon. Jardine will also be attending the grand opening of the Veterans Village in Surrey.

The town halls will provide an opportunity for Jardine to hear the concerns of the veterans community, and to share information on the work being done by the Office of the Veterans Ombud, as well as priorities for the future. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, veterans and their families, are all invited to attend the town halls.

“I am very much looking forward to connecting with the veterans community in British Columbia. Listening to the concerns of veterans and their families enables us to better serve them,” said Jardine. “We want to hear directly from them about their experiences with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) as they seek to access the programs and benefits available to them.”

Town halls are taking place in the following communities:

• Courtenay Legion, Branch #17 (367 Cliffe Ave.) Feb. 6, 3 p.m.

• CFB Esquimalt – Wardroom (1586 Esquimalt Rd., Victoria) Feb. 7, 1 p.m.

• Billy Bishop/Kerrisdale Legion, Branch #176 (1407 Laburnum St., Vancouver) Feb. 9, 5 p.m.

• Armstrong Legion, Branch #35 (2526 Pleasant Valley Blvd.) Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

• Army Navy Air Force Unit #5 Vernon (2500 46th Ave.) Feb. 11, 10 a.m.

RSVP at vac.ovo.communication-communication.bov.acc@ombudsman-veterans.gc.ca.

The Office of the Veterans Ombud investigates complaints and challenges the policies and decisions of VAC where they find individual or systemic unfairness. They strive to be an independent and respected voice for fairness and a champion for the well-being of veterans and their families.

If you are a serving CAF member, RCMP member, veteran, family member or representative and you feel you have been treated unfairly by VAC, or you would like information about programs and services that may help, the Office of the Veterans Ombud is here to help.

