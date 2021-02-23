photo by Dave Haviland Drs. Corrie Hines, left, and Sonnya Wilkins, are two veterinarians who want to build a facility to help wounded wildlife, including a special building they would locate on this site to allow wounded raptors to fly in a safe and controlled setting.

photo by Dave Haviland Drs. Corrie Hines, left, and Sonnya Wilkins, are two veterinarians who want to build a facility to help wounded wildlife, including a special building they would locate on this site to allow wounded raptors to fly in a safe and controlled setting.

Vets want facility for injured raptors

Birds need a place to be flight-tested

  • Feb. 23, 2021 1:30 a.m.
  • News

By Dave Haviland

For The Daily World

A new resource for injured birds in Western Washington could be taking flight just outside of Montesano later this year.

A two-story, round cedar building alongside Highway 12 will offer rehabilitation to recovering raptors. Drs. Sonnya Wilkins and Corrie Hines are veterinarians and licensed wildlife rehabillitators who founded the non-profit Twin Harbors Wildlife Center in 2018. The center has seen plenty of raptors injured by vehicles or other types of mid-air collisions since then, but their current licensing restrictions only allow them to house the birds during non-flight recovery, Wilkins said. The birds then need to be transported to areas where they can be prey-tested or flight-tested in a flight conditioning enclosure before they are released.

Flight-testing ensures that the recovered birds are able to escape injury once they are released. Prey-testing involves making sure the birds can hunt for their own food after eating all of that “hospital food.” The nearest areas for this kind of testing right now are Bainbridge Island and Lynnwood. Wilkins says once they test well they try to release the birds as close to where they were found as possible, this new pen would make that more likely as well.

Last week, a circle of wooden stakes outlined the future home of the new flight cage on Old Beacon Road next to Grays Harbor Veterinary Services where Wilkins practices. Hines volunteers her time when she’s not working out of Mountainview Veterinary Hospital in Olympia. Wilkins explained the 60-foot diameter cedar building will be lined with vertical cedar planks with a netted ceiling to let the weather in. They’re hoping to be able to offer the new site in the next three to six months, depending on construction, saying confidently that it will be by the end of the year.

The expansion is funded in part by a grant from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, but the non-profit group is also seeking other funding and donations. Wilkins said they were awarded a $30,000 grant already and have applied for a second grant to help cover the expected $80,000 cost.

Many bird species are considered raptors, most commonly eagles, hawks, falcons, owls, and even vultures. Most of the injured raptors seen in Western Washington are bald and golden eagles, and various species of hawks and owls. Wilkins said most of the injuries she sees are the result of man-made structures and activities such as collisions with cars, power lines, windows, and fences, along with pesticides, poisons, and injuries from storms.

The center currently sees about 250 injured animals a year, not just birds. Wilkins says they get everything from squirrels to sea birds, tiny bear cubs, and the raptors. “Our plan is to go to 2,000 animals a year, because that is the number of animals that Olympic Wildlife Center was doing in McCleary before they shut down.” Wilkins adds, “but we had to start somewhere.” While it has been several years since the McCleary sanctuary was available, Wilkins says local rescuers still feel the need when a recovering raptor needs to be sent out of the area.

The birds heal fast, “their metabolism is so different than ours, they’ll heal from a fracture in at least two weeks,” adds Wilkins. Most birds spend three to four months at the center, if they are a migratory bird they may stay through their off-season. The new pen will only be for flight, and the birds will not cohabitate.

“What it’s going to do is allow us to have long-term capacity,” said Wilkins. “Every day that they are in rehabilitation is more stress to them because they’re wild animals.” She said that one of the most stressful parts of any bird’s recovery is transporting them, and this new pen will allow them to skip that step before they are able to be released. “They’re terrified of people. They’re terrified of being in a cage. And so the stress just compounds every day that they’re in rescue.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife notes on it website that most wild animals do not need to be rescued, stating that, “Every year, hundreds of young wild animals such as fawns, baby seals, and baby birds are needlessly ‘rescued’ and referred to wildlife rehabilitators.” Those finding injured animals in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, and Thurston counties can call the region 6 offices in Montesano at 360-249-4628, or email TeamMontesano@dfw.wa.gov.

The Twin Harbors Wildlife Center has also been trying to recruit volunteers but an orientation to train them hasn’t been possible in a socially responsible manner under current COVID-19 restrictions. They offer multiple ways to donate and get involved. Find details at https://twinharborswildlife.weebly.com/ or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Twin-Harbors-Wildlife-Center-276452699960410/.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Drs. Corrie Hines, left, and Sonnya Wilkins, are two veterinarians who want to build a facility to help wounded wildlife, including a special building they would locate on this site to allow wounded raptors to fly in a safe and controlled setting.

(Photo by Dave Haviland) Drs. Sonnya Wilkins, left, and Corrie Hines pose on the ground they're planning for a new facility for wounded raptors, just outside Montesano.

Drs. Corrie Hines, left, and Sonnya Wilkins, are two veterinarians who want to build a facility to help wounded wildlife, including a special building they would locate on this site to allow wounded raptors to fly in a safe and controlled setting.

Drs. Corrie Hines, left, and Sonnya Wilkins, are two veterinarians who want to build a facility to help wounded wildlife, including a special building they would locate on this site to allow wounded raptors to fly in a safe and controlled setting.

Previous story
Few votes cast so far in Langley school board byelection
Next story
Why a Langley City pedestrian bridge had to be removed altogether for repainting

Just Posted

(Photo by Dave Haviland) Drs. Sonnya Wilkins, left, and Corrie Hines pose on the ground they’re planning for a new facility for wounded raptors, just outside Montesano.
Vets want facility for injured raptors

Birds need a place to be flight-tested

Drivers who ignored a speed reader board were pulled over by police in Langley on Feb. 18. (ICBC)
Ignore a speed reader board, get a ticket: some Langley drivers didn’t take the hint

One driver ticketed last week was doing close to double the posted limit

Langley Township deputy elections officer Bob Wilson said 376 people voted in person at advance polls in this month’s byelection. (Langley Advance Times files)
Few votes cast so far in Langley school board byelection

Fewer than 400 people have voted early or by mail so far

Dr Madeleine De Little of Fort Langley is the recipient of the 2021 Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association, Counsellor Practioners Award. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley counsellor recognized nationally for therapy developments

Madeleine De Little earned counselling and psychotherapy association’s national practitioners award

To prevent possible contamination of the Nicomekl River, Langley City crews lifted out this pedestrian bridge for sandblasting and refinishing (Photo by Steve Brown/Langley City)
Why a Langley City pedestrian bridge had to be removed altogether for repainting

Span located in an environmentally sensitive area will return

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

An undated picture of the Hope Station House. There is currently a resident-driven coalition to ask for a stay of demolition while funding sources are sought to restore the Station House to its former glory. (Photo/Save The Hope Station House)
Hope Council unanimously moves to demolish historic landmark Station House

Heart-rending, reluctant unanimous vote passed late Monday evening

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

(File photo)
Charges considered against RCMP officer for dog-bite arrest resulting in serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog reports reasonable grounds to believe officer committed offences

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Most Read