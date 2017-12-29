Victim of Abbotsford murder identified

Body of Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was discovered yesterday in a field.

The victim of yesterday’s murder in Abbotsford has been identified.

Alexander Blanarou, of Surrey, was found dead in a field in a rural part of Abbotsford yesterday afternoon. Blanarou, who was 24, had been shot.

Blanarou “was known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide,” Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a press release.

“There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police.”

Blanarou was previously identified in April 2016 by Bill Fordy – then Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge – as one of two people who had recently been arrested by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for their involvement in the “drug conflict.”

Fordy was speaking at a press conference, with Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and others, to address gang-related violence in Surrey and across the region.

Fordy said at the time that Blanarou was facing six drug and gun charges.

Online court records indicate that Blanarou had only one previous conviction, in 2014 for trafficking drugs.

Anyone with information about the homicide asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

