Victims injured in Aldergrove deck collapse ranged from 15 to 83 years old

Victim Services staff have reached out to those hurt and their families

Families of those injured in the Aldergrove deck collapse have rallied around in the aftermath of the incident, police say.

On Friday, ambulances, firefighters, and police all rushed to the home in the 5800 block of 268th Street, where a second-floor deck gave way during a large family gathering.

At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance, and numerous other people suffered lesser injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene.

The victims treated at the scene ranged in age from 15 to 83, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

RCMP held the scene until 6 p.m. Saturday, by which time a Township building engineer had declared the rest of the scene safe.

The RCMP Victim Services staff and volunteers were available, but van Herk is not sure how many people asked for their aid.

“Family has rallied around,” van Herk said.

Little information was available on the condition of the victims on Monday.

The goal of the emergency responders was to get people first aid, and then to treatment by medical professionals, van Herk said.

READ MORE: Multiple people injured after Aldergrove deck collapses during celebration

