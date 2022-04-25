Wanted man Alemayehu Townsend could be in the Lower Mainland, VicPD detectives say. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Wanted man Alemayehu Townsend could be in the Lower Mainland, VicPD detectives say. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police expand net to Lower Mainland looking for wanted man

Alemayehu Townsend wanted on several warrants for violent offences

VicPD major crimes unit detectives are expanding their search for wanted man Alemayehu Townsend to include the Lower Mainland.

Investigators have put the word out to other law enforcement agencies, media and Lower Mainland communities to alert them that Townsend may be in their area.

The subject of a notification on April 8, Townsend is wanted on several outstanding warrants for recent offences in Victoria that include forcible confinement, extortion, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He is described as a 19-year-old Black man standing 5’7” and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn the public not to approach Townsend if seen, and instead call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

