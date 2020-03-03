The Victoria Police Department issued 27 distracted driving tickets in five hours on Monday. (VicPD Twitter)

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

The Victoria Police Department issued 27 distracted driving tickets Monday during the first day of a month-long campaign targeting drivers on with their hands – and minds – off the wheel.

Police issued the costly tickets over five hours of enforcement, leaving 27 drivers with the $368 fine, which also comes with four penalty points at a cost of $252.

READ ALSO: What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

In total, distracted drivers are looking at a $620 loss, and that’s only if it’s their first ticket of the year.

A second distracted driving ticket in 12 months can cost more than $2,500.

But that’s not enough for some drivers to leave the phone alone. According to ICBC, an average of 1,335 drivers receive multiple tickets every year.

Distracted driving includes everything from texting and phone calls to personal grooming and changing the music on a device. According to the B.C. government, drivers fail to process about 50 per cent of the visual information in their driving environment when they are using electronic communication devices.

ICBC says on average, nine people are killed in distracted driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year.

READ ALSO: B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal
Next story
Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read