(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police nab 24 impaired drivers over busy long weekend

Backlog of paperwork and towing orders prompt police to shut down Saturday roadblock an hour early

Two nights, two roadblocks and two communities (Victoria and Esquimalt) saw 24 impaired drivers taken off the road on the long weekend, creating a towing and paperwork backlog that ended one roadblock prematurely.

Nine drivers were identified as having varying levels of impairedness and their vehicles impounded during a seven-hour period on Friday, while 15 were nabbed during a six-hour stretch on Saturday.

The two evenings also saw a total of 42 Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets issued.

Saturday’s roadblock was withdrawn an hour early, VicPD stated, “due to the amount of administrative work required to document that amount of impaired drivers. Additional tow trucks became unavailable due to the high number of towed vehicles.”

Per year, 67 people in British Columbia die in crashes involving impaired driving – half of which occur in the summer months, the statement continued, offering reasoning behind putting up the roadblocks.

