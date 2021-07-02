A crowd pulls down the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria. (Siiam Hamilton/Twitter)

Victoria police seek two suspects in toppling of Captain James Cook statue

Monument replaced with red dresses

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on two suspects in regards to the destruction of the Captain James Cook Statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a large group toppled the statue before tossing it in the harbour.

The monument was then replaced with several wooden red dresses.

VicPD is looking for information on two people associated with the destruction of the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day. (Photos courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD said at least two people are being sought in regards to the destruction.

“Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not,” VicPD said in a statement.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

