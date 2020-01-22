The City of Victoria’s efforts to ban plastic bags were squashed by a Supreme Court ruling Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

Plastic bags won’t be banned in the City of Victoria any time soon.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the City’s application for a leave to appeal the decision that halted efforts for a plastic bag ban.

In September 2019, the City filed the leave to appeal the B.C. Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the plastic bag bylaw. If it had been granted, the City would have been able to schedule a hearing to appeal the fall decision.

With the leave for appeal dismissed, the lower court’s decision stands. As is customary for a leave to appeal decision, the Supreme Court does not issue any reasons for its decision.

In a statement, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the City is disappointed the case won’t be heard by the Supreme Court but added that there are “other avenues” to achieve goals of eliminating plastic checkout bags and reducing waste.

She noted the now-defunct Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw, which regulated the issuance and sale of single-use plastic bags in the city starting July 1, 2018, has “eliminated more than 17 million plastic bags from reaching the landfill.”

“That achievement is too great for us to turn our backs on. And our recent scans tell us that our community continues to avoid plastic bags despite these setbacks,” Helps said. “Moving forward, we’re going to continue to look for every opportunity to reduce plastic waste, which includes working with our provincial and national governments to develop high and shared standards.”

Helps said the City is confident it will see bold leadership from the Province of B.C. in their Plastics Action Plan.

After the municipal bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2018, businesses were instructed to instead offer paper or reusable bags for purchase, or else they would face heavy fines.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) claimed a plastic bag ban would “significantly impact” its members who manufacture and supply bags for the Victoria market. The association began lobbying against the bylaw in January 2018.

Originally, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the City but the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the decision and sided with the CPBA in July 2019.

The Court of Appeal determined the bylaw needed provincial approval because it was not a business regulation but an environmental regulation.

The City argued that was contrary to a principle previously mentioned by the Supreme Court of Canada stating that law-making and implementation are often best achieved at a level of government closest to the citizens affected and therefore most responsive to their needs and to local distinctiveness.

In a statement, the CPBA said it welcomes the decision to “respect limits” placed on B.C. municipalities’ authority when addressing environmental issues.

The association said the City’s Bylaw could have “unintended and harmful effects” and claimed research “available to the City has shown that plastic bags typically outperform paper bags.”

The CPBA also said in many ways, plastic bags are “the best packaging option given they can be recycled and are “less carbon intensive.” The association said it will work with the province to address packaging and recycling issues.

With files from Kendra Crighton.

