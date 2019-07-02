Five people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on James Street yesterday afternoon. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: 3 Canada Day long weekend fires send 5 to hospital

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Crews battle three blazes over Canada Day long weekend

Five people were sent to hospital after a house fire occurred on James Street, off of South Fraser Way at about 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the heavily involved fire, and successfully put out the blaze, but the house did suffer heavy fire and water damage as a result.

“Five people have gone to hospital as a result of the fire,” said Craig Leighton, an Assistant Chief for Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services. “We’re going to work to find out what the cause is.”

The investigation related to the fire is ongoing.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Earlier that morning, crews also put out a fire at an abandoned home on Bakerview Street.

Crews responded to the blaze, which was reported at 6 a.m., and successfully eliminated the fire. No one was inside the house upon arrival.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Another fire occurred near Abbotsford City Hall on early-Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the deliberately set blaze at 1 a.m., and managed to put out the fire with minimal damage to the area.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspected arson in Canada day vehicle fires downtown Chilliwack
Next story
Pedestrian hit by pickup in Lower Mainland dies

Just Posted

Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

VIDEO: Canada Day draws thousands in Langley

Special citizenship ceremony sees 49 newcomers become Canadians

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews were on the scene of two serious crashes for several hours

Campaign against Langley ER parking fees goes national

Organizer of B.C. campaign hopes to harvest at least 50,000 signatures from Canadians on e-petition

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

VIDEO: 3 Canada Day long weekend fires send 5 to hospital

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Crews battle three blazes over Canada Day long weekend

PHOTOS: Killer whales swim past White Rock on Canada Day

Orca sightings ‘happening more and more these days in the Salish sea’

Pedestrian hit by pickup in Lower Mainland dies

Cyclist hit by truck in separate incident in serious condition.

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

VIDEO: Suspected arson in Canada day vehicle fires downtown Chilliwack

Security footage shows two figures fleeing as Corvette ignites after midnight

RCMP release sketches, renew call for info in alleged 2018 Coquitlam home invasion

Two people were hurt in the alleged incident

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Most Read