VIDEO: 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Aldergrove sends one to hospital

Emergency crews were called to three-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle at 264th Street and 56th Avenue on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. One person was sent to hospital. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

One person was sent to hospital Monday evening after a three-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Aldergrove.

Members from Langley RCMP, Township of Langley Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were called to crash at 264th Street at 56th Avenue on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway around 6 p.m.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was also called to investigate.

The cause of the crash or the condition of the those involved is not yet known.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the RCMP and fire department for more information.

– This story will be updated should more information become available.