VIDEO: 30 Langley firefighters battle overnight blaze near Highway 1

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters reported to a two-alarm structure fire at a mobile home park Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. last night to a property at 23390 72nd Ave., where they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from an older home near the entrance of the park.

No injuries were reported, but some pets may have perished in the blaze, said Kevin Snowdon, assistant fire chief.

“That is unconfirmed as crews were not able to safely complete a search of the house,” he said.

The blaze required nine fire trucks on scene and about 30 firefighters.

“The fire was mainly fought from the exterior, however crews briefly made entry on two separate occasions,” Snowdon detailed.

A witness on scene said the fire appeared to have originated in the basement of the structure and extended up through the main floor and into the attic.

However, Snowdon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire also impacted traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Ministry of Transportation reported delays at Exit 66 (232nd Street) to Highway 10 as a result of the fire.

The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 1, Snowdon confirmed, was closed until about 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley Township

Previous story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Next story
B.C. teachers say back-to-school plan doesn’t address testing, ventilation concerns

Just Posted

A local letter writer is angry about the provicial announcement that people must be fully vaccinated to go certain places. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Vaccination passports heavy-handed, Langley woman argues

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 30 Langley firefighters battle overnight blaze near Highway 1

Officers were at the Langley-Surrey border Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 investigating an overnight crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition. The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
MORNING COMMUTE: Pedestrian struck on Langley Bypass by Surrey border

Melanie MacInnes provided a preview on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 of the drive-through version of the Aldergrove Fair that will route through her farm, including the standing set of the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart”, visible behind them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WEEKEND: Aldergrove Fair heads to the farm