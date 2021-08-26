VIDEO: 30 Langley firefighters battle overnight blaze near Highway 1

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at 23390 72 Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters reported to a two-alarm structure fire at a mobile home park Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. last night to a property at 23390 72nd Ave., where they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from an older home near the entrance of the park.

No injuries were reported, but some pets may have perished in the blaze, said Kevin Snowdon, assistant fire chief.

“That is unconfirmed as crews were not able to safely complete a search of the house,” he said.

The blaze required nine fire trucks on scene and about 30 firefighters.

“The fire was mainly fought from the exterior, however crews briefly made entry on two separate occasions,” Snowdon detailed.

A witness on scene said the fire appeared to have originated in the basement of the structure and extended up through the main floor and into the attic.

However, Snowdon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire also impacted traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Ministry of Transportation reported delays at Exit 66 (232nd Street) to Highway 10 as a result of the fire.

The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 1, Snowdon confirmed, was closed until about 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

#BCHwy1 – EB Delays reported at Exit 66 to #BCHwy10 – due to a structure fire on 232nd Street. #SurreyBC @MainroadLM — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 26, 2021

fireLangleyLangley Township