VIDEO: A Langley dance studio will choreograph its exit

A video posted to Lisa’s School of Dance Facebook page teaches the steps for one final big dance number before the Langley school of dance closes (Facebook image)

It starts with a jump to the right. Then, step side to side.

As the video posted to social media by Lisa’s School of Dance continues, the instructions call for moving front and back, “slide, snap, slide, snap” and clapping your hands overhead.

Forced to closed by the pandemic, the Langley dance studio is planning to exit with a dancing flash mob and a drive-by farewell on Saturday June 19.

“It’s a little bit of closure for everyone,” Dew told the Langley Advance times.

It was the creation of her daughter Loni, inspired by a question from a former student who asked if there would be a celebration at the studio,

Students past and present, from the beginning in 1985 to the current day, are welcome to drive by, say hello and, if they have learned the steps, take part in the flash mod that will happened several times during the day.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the dance studio, locate at 20167 Industrial Ave. in Langley City.

In March, Dew announced that, 35 years after it started in the basement of her childhood home, Lisa’ School of Dance would have to shut down, the result of financial losses during the pandemic, that included unpaid accounts and a 65 per cent drop in student enrollment.

While the studio was able to access provincial pandemic subsidies, they weren’t enough to stay afloat, Dew said.

She hasn’t cut herself a paycheque since January, and has been operating at a loss.

The final class will be held June 14.

Before that, for the week from June 7th to June 10th, student are being asked to wear as many pieces of their studio gear that they have, layer upon layer, for fun and some photo opportunities.

“My entire adult life has revolved around the studio and the relationships built and nurtured there,” Dew said in a social media post.

“I truly treasure the friendships I have made and maintained over the years. Just because the studio is closing, does not mean our friendships come to an end. I cannot wait for better non-COVID times when we can gather together and enjoy each other’s company again.”

