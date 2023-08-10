VIDEO: A new home for Langley Food Bank

Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank (centre), showed some benefactors around the charity’s new Langley City space on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Three businesses helped make the purchase possible with donations of close to $800,000 in total. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank, showed the Langley City warehouse space currently used to store food for clients on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as renovations to their new space, next door, were underway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank, gave a thumbs-up on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to three businesses who helped make the purchase of their new location possible with donations of close to $800,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sometime in late September, the Langley Food Bank will move into a much larger new home just down the road from its current Langley City site.

At more than 15,000 square feet, the former Cap’s Bicycles location at 203rd Street and Logan Ave. is more than five times the size of the space the food bank has been leasing next door, a deal that includes some warehouse space in the Cap’s building as well.

Instead of a lease, the new space is being bought by the Langley Food Bank.

On Wednesday, Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce invited representatives of three businesses, who made the purchase possible, to the site for a cheque presentation to acknowledge their contributions.

Bobby Pawar, one of four co-owners of the property, explained why he and his partners turned down better offers for the building, and donated $700,000 to the food bank.

“We knew that the food bank wanted to buy the building,” Pawar told the Langley Advance Times, “but they couldn’t get their financing together. So they were short, and we asked them how much they were short.”

It was about $700,000.

Calamunce picked up the story.

“They were just so gracious to us. They actually handed us back a large amount of money to be able to have a food bank here. They said ‘come on, we can do this together.’”

“So we donated $700,000 to them, and that really sums it up,” said Pawar.

Joel Schacter of the Langley-based Elevation Real Estate Group donated $81,900, and issued a statement saying the company was “honoured” to make the donation.

“We know it will benefit the community and we will continue to support the food bank through prayers, donations, and volunteer opportunities,” Schacter said.

Local mortgage broker Jason Humeniuk contributed $13,750.

“The food bank does such amazing work here in Langley, my office is here in Langley, I live in the area as well” Humeniuk observed. “So to be able to give back and to [help with] some of the amazing work that they do was such a privilege.”

Also present was Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman, parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits, who called the donations “historic.”

“We know that food insecurity is on the rise throughout Canada and we in Langley are just so fortunate to have such generous people that come together to tackle tackle problems,” Dykeman commented.

Total amount of the purchase price isn’t being disclosed, but the property was assessed at $5.75 million in July of 2022.

On Wednesday, Calamunce showed the food bank benefactors around the under-construction interior, noting the larger space will, among other things, mean clients won’t have to queue up outdoors.

“They’ll be able to be inside where its nice and warm – or very cool,” Calamunce said.

About half of the approximately 15,000 sq. ft will be rented out to other charitable groups.

