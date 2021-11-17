VIDEO: A plea for people to step up at vigil for missing Langley man

Nikki Goodrick, signed a missing poster of her brother Devon at a Tuesday, Nov. 16 vigil in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Nick and Nikki Goodrick, Devon’s father and sister, attended a Tuesday, Nov. 16 vigil for him in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the two dozen friends, family and supporters who attended a Tuesday, Nov. 16 vigil for Devon Goodrick in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Devon Goodrick, 26, was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A vigil for Devon Goodrick heard pleas for people who have information about the Langley man’s disappearance to step up.

“People need to come forward,” family friend Terrence Shatzko told more than two dozen friends, family and supporters who gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Douglas Park in Langley City.

Shatzko said rather than “overwhelming” the family with rumours, people should be going to the police.

“We will find out the truth,” Shatzko said.

“None of us will stop, I promise.”

A vigil was held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for Devon Goodrick in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the second vigil held for Goodrick, 26, who was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey.

Candles were lit in front of his picture, with a sign that said “help us bring home Devon.”

He was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27.

His dad, Nick Goodrick, also appealed for people with information to come forward, saying he’s had “50 days of missing my son.”

“If Devon were here, I would be the happiest man on the planet,” Nick said.

Another speaker, who described himself as Devon’s best friend since he was eight, said withholding evidence that could solve the case was a “slap in everybody’s face.”

“I just want my best friend back,” added the man, who declined to give his name.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Son missing for nearly two weeks a ‘hellish nightmare’ for Langley father

Devon’s dad Nick brought boxes of posters to distribute.

“We’re just doing what we can, with what we have,” he commented.

On Oct. 8, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.

Nick and Nikki said they haven’t heard anything from the investigators since.

“I understand, because it could tamper with the investigation,” Nikki told the Langley Advance Times.

“But it’s still frustrating,” she added.

“We just hope we get our answers soon,” Nick told the gathering.

Shatzko ended the evening with a prayer that people with information about the case come forward.

READ ALSO: Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September

Devon is described as Caucasian, 6’4,” weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe.

When IHIT announced it was taking over the investigation, spokesperson Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said officers don’t believe Goodrick’s disappearance is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We are working closely with our partners and we are making a public plea for anyone with information on Devon to come forward,“ Dhesi said.

IHITLangley