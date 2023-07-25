VIDEO: A stressful search for affordable rent in Langley City

Cran Campbell has storage boxes stacked on his balcony. When the Langley City resident heard that the building was slated to be demolished, he started packing. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Cran Campbell outside Pyramid Apartments. The four-storey, 45-unit rental building is up for demolition and replacement by a 12-storey building of mostly strata units. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Cran Campbell, 74, who is on a pension, says there simply aren’t any rentals in his price range, and the suite he rents in the soon-to-be-demolished 45-unit rental building where he lives requires more than half his monthly income. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Pyramid Apartments on 5360 204th Street, which was built in 1977, is slated to be replaced next year by a 12-storey building with 370 units – 317 strata, and 53 rental units. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When Langley City pensioner Cran Campbell heard the 44-unit, four-storey apartment building he lives in was up for demolition, he started packing, filling up moving boxes and stacking them inside his apartment and on his balcony in weatherproof totes, leaving just the most essential items remaining.

“That took me six weeks,” Campbell, 74, told the Langley Advance Times, “because I didn’t have the energy, physical, or mental, for that matter. I got tired.”

He’s looking for a new place, but so far hasn’t been able to find one he can afford, in his home town.

An anti-bigotry activist who has spent considerable time lobbying for reform, Campbell has a new cause, seeking a better deal for displaced tenants.

Campbell, a retired journeyman, lives in Pyramid Apartments on 5360 204th Street, which was built in 1977 and is slated to be replaced by a 12-storey building with 370 units – 317 strata, and 53 rental units.

For Campbell, it’s his third hunt for a new home to rent in Langley City in eight years.

“It’s overwhelming,” Campbell commented.

“It’s not just get up and move. It’s more than that.”

It’s the prospect, he explained, of having to move away from his home town, away from friends and family, from the medical professionals he relies on.

Artist’s impression of new 12-story 370-unit building proposed to replace the four-storey Pyramid Apartments on 5360 204th Street, which was built in 1977. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A notice from builder Whitetail Homes Ltd. at the end of June advised tenants the company has improved its first-refusal offer “in response to City Council comments.”

It means displaced tenants returning as renters to the new building would pay 20 per cent below market rate, an increase from the 10 per cent discount required by City’s tenant relocation plan policy.

As well, Whitetail will provide “all vulnerable tenants,” defined as seniors and people with disabilities, “compensation of eight months rent, regardless of tenancy length” up from the six months required by the City policy.

Whitetail has set up a web page for tenant relocation at whitetailhomes.ca/tenant-relocation-pyramid-apartments-5360-204th-street which includes a link to the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre (TRAC) and promises tenant moving expenses will be paid, up to $1,250 for a three-bedroom unit.

When Langley resident Cran Campbell heard that the building he lives in was slated to be demolished, he started packing to prepare for his inevitable move. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The problem, Campbell says, is that the actions taken can’t fix the fact that so-called “below-market” rents are beyond the budget of most seniors on fixed incomes.

Affordable housing “doesn’t exist,” Campbell maintains.

“I don’t believe it exists unless a person will hand out 50 per cent or more of their income. There is nothing out there that is affordable,” he said.

Campbell disclosed he currently pays $795 to rent a one-bedroom at Pyramid, which is more than half his monthly pension.

He left a nearby building, which cost him $800 a month to move there, and has since learned his old suite now rents for close to $1,700.

He’s been on a wait list for subsidized housing for seniors for more than two years.

One “low income” unit he looked at was asking $1,500.

“I know the mayor and council are putting effort into change,” Campbell said, but believes senior levels of government – federal and provincial – must do more.

“It has to be bigger. Rent controls are a bottom-line necessity now.”

According to the most recent Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation survey, the median rent for Langley City and Township, as of October 2022, was $1,502, with an average one-bedroom apartment going for $1,276, an increase of 4.8 per cent from the previous year. The vacancy rate was just 1.1 per cent. CMHC noted a lack of affordable rental housing, especially for the lowest 20 per cent of income earners.

On Monday, July 17, Langley City council gave third reading for rezoning and the discharge of a land use contract which would enable the development of the 12-storey apartment building. The proposal will come back to council for a final review and vote at a yet-to-be determined future date.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024, according to the Whitetail website.

In an online blog post about the vote, Mayor Nathan Pachal said council “acknowledged that we are in a housing crisis and need all types of housing: BC Housing subsidized housing, below-market housing, and market housing.”

Pachal noted the project was consistent with the city’s official community plan and exceeded several council bylaw and policy requirements.

Published minutes of the meeting noted that “affordability is different for everyone, and private industry can’t meet every need, [so] public sectors need to partner to provide subsidized housing.”