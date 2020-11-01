Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Considering holding a Christmas event, general manager reveals

After the success of their COVID-compliant Halloween, Art’s Nursery on the Langley — Surrey border is looking at holding a similar Christmas event, said general manager Rebecca van der Zalm.

“It would be our very first,” van der Zalm said.

And while details remain to be worked out, it will almost certainly follow the model of their successful Halloween event, which wrapped up on Sunday, Oct, 31.

“It was really great,” van der Zalm told the Langley Advance Times.

“It turned out fantastic.”

She thanked the community for showing support for the event and its charity partners, describing it as “huge.”

READ MORE: Scarecrow event given COVID twist

Among the changes forced by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, was the elimination of the popular scarecrow building station, a big draw over the past five years of Halloween celebrations at the garden centre located at 8940 192nd.

Instead do-it-self scarecrow kits were available for purchase online or in-store.

They even ran out of kits on a few days, forciing a scramble to make more, van der Zalm related.

The kits will probably continue even after the pandemic, she expects.

So will the scarecrow stroll, a walk to view more than 50 custom scarecrows around the 10-acre site.

“I think it is going to stick,” van der Zalm predicted.

Another likely addition might be food trucks, which were added as the last-minute.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Do-it-yourself scarecrows, for charity

Part proceeds from the kits, plus a portion of the sponsorship money, will go to support three area organizations and charities: Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), Langley Inclusion Society, and The Versatiles.

Visitors were lining up for pictures at the OWL booth, which had an an actual owl, and a roadside hawk on Saturday, Oct, 31.

For those who missed it, the agency is offering a virtual education program. All that is required is an internet connection and a device, such as a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer along with videoconferencing software, like Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

More information is available at www.owlrehab.org/education/virtual.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityHalloweenLangleySurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

One-year Atlin from Maple Ridge, seen here with mom and dad, was dressed up as the best-looking Beetlejuice ever (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One-year Atlin from Maple Ridge, seen here with mom and dad, was dressed up as the best-looking Beetlejuice ever (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

OWL volunteer Katie Fink brought Alba the barn owl to the annual Halloween event at Art’s Nursery (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

OWL volunteer Katie Fink brought Alba the barn owl to the annual Halloween event at Art’s Nursery (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

And there was a cat, too (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

And there was a cat, too (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Halloween night fire in Aldergrove
Next story
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Just Posted

Langley City resident Kim Choiniere, seen here in front of her home in the 20900 block of 48th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, said she spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it out (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City mom spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it down

It was three feet over the property line

Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Considering holding a Christmas event, general manager reveals

At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a possible house fire in the 27300 block of 34th Ave in Aldergrove. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
VIDEO: Halloween night fire in Aldergrove

One of several in Langley possibly triggered by fireworks

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 1

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ryan’s Regards: Will Rememberance Day become memory?

COVID changed how we memorialize our Veterans this year, but these alterations may stick around

Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec City stabbing suspect wanted to hurt as many victims as possible: police

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

A man wears a mask at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Why masks are required upon entry to airports in Vancouver & Edmonton – but not Abbotsford

General manager say rules provide ‘flexibility’ while following federal guideline

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

This Halloween display by a Maple Ridge family, seen here Oct. 31 in the 23600 block of 119 Avenue, has been the target of social media complaints that it is racially insensitive. (Black Press Media)
Halloween gallows display by B.C. family slammed as racially insensitive by social media critics

Refers to medieval times, not Black lynchings, says man responsible

Most Read