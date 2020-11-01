VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After the success of their COVID-compliant Halloween, Art’s Nursery on the Langley — Surrey border is looking at holding a similar Christmas event, said general manager Rebecca van der Zalm.

“It would be our very first,” van der Zalm said.

And while details remain to be worked out, it will almost certainly follow the model of their successful Halloween event, which wrapped up on Sunday, Oct, 31.

“It was really great,” van der Zalm told the Langley Advance Times.

“It turned out fantastic.”

She thanked the community for showing support for the event and its charity partners, describing it as “huge.”

Among the changes forced by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, was the elimination of the popular scarecrow building station, a big draw over the past five years of Halloween celebrations at the garden centre located at 8940 192nd.

Instead do-it-self scarecrow kits were available for purchase online or in-store.

They even ran out of kits on a few days, forciing a scramble to make more, van der Zalm related.

The kits will probably continue even after the pandemic, she expects.

So will the scarecrow stroll, a walk to view more than 50 custom scarecrows around the 10-acre site.

“I think it is going to stick,” van der Zalm predicted.

Another likely addition might be food trucks, which were added as the last-minute.

Part proceeds from the kits, plus a portion of the sponsorship money, will go to support three area organizations and charities: Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), Langley Inclusion Society, and The Versatiles.

Visitors were lining up for pictures at the OWL booth, which had an an actual owl, and a roadside hawk on Saturday, Oct, 31.

For those who missed it, the agency is offering a virtual education program. All that is required is an internet connection and a device, such as a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer along with videoconferencing software, like Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

More information is available at www.owlrehab.org/education/virtual.



One-year Atlin from Maple Ridge, seen here with mom and dad, was dressed up as the best-looking Beetlejuice ever (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

OWL volunteer Katie Fink brought Alba the barn owl to the annual Halloween event at Art’s Nursery (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)