VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle destructive garage fire in midst of morning windstorm

Abbotsford fire crews battled a destructive fire in the midst of extreme conditions during this morning’s wind storm.

Just before 2 a.m., March 14, firefighters were called to reports of a garage fire at a rural home on the 300 block of Brander Road. When crews arrived they found the garage – and several cars inside – already completely destroyed by the fire, which was spreading fast because of the high-speed winds.

“Firefighters had to deal with extreme cold and high winds, as well as a lack of hydrants in the area,” said Kevin MacDonald, an Abbotsford News stringer filming the event. “Crews worked hard in the bitter cold to put the fire out.”

Firefighters were seen using thermal cameras on adjacent properties to monitor the spread of the fire’s embers, which were being picked up by the high-speed winds.

Environment Canada put out a wind warning alert for the Fraser Valley communities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack at 4:46 a.m., saying that Arctic air gusts from B.C.’s interior would reach speeds of up to 90 km/h.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

