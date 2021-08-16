Abbotsford fire crews battle a blaze in a shop near Abbotsford International Airport on Saturday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle fire in large shop near airport
Blaze occurred on Saturday night, no injuries were reported
Abbotsford Fire Services Rescue crews battle a fire in a large shop near Abbotsford International Airport late on Saturday (Aug. 14) night.
A shop, approximately 100’ X 50’, caught fire behind a residence near the northwest corner of YXX.
The fire also damaged several vehicles and nearby grass. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the blaze and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Shane MacKichan photo)
(Shane MacKichan photo)
(Shane MacKichan photo)
(Shane MacKichan photo)