Abbotsford fire crews battle a blaze in a shop near Abbotsford International Airport on Saturday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle fire in large shop near airport

Blaze occurred on Saturday night, no injuries were reported

Abbotsford Fire Services Rescue crews battle a fire in a large shop near Abbotsford International Airport late on Saturday (Aug. 14) night.

A shop, approximately 100’ X 50’, caught fire behind a residence near the northwest corner of YXX.

The fire also damaged several vehicles and nearby grass. A total of 25 firefighters responded to the blaze and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

