VIDEO: Aldergrove house needs a new home

An Aldergrove house needs a new home.

If Ronel Dryer of the Nickel Brothers heavy moving company can’t find someone willing to pay the cost of relocating the two-storey, 2,405 sq. ft house at 3385 270th Street, and fairly soon, it will have to be demolished.

That would be “tragic,” Dryer told the Langley Advance Times.

“We are looking very urgently,” Dryer advised.

“We have a very short time frame on this home. Otherwise, it will be demolished within a month, or month-and-a-half.”

Built in 2003, the house comes with two bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, an open plan kitchen, and attached garage.

It has already been raised up on heavy metal support beams, and made ready for towing.

A builder bought the lot where the house currently stands with plans to redevelop the site and a neighbouring property with a multi-family residential project.

Online, the Nickel Brothers company, which specializes in moving heavy structures and residential houses, is asking $265,000, slightly more than half the most recent assessed value of the house, $494,000.

Ideally, Dryer explained, the new home for the house should be a nearby site in the Aldergrove area, but if they have to, Nickel Brothers can truck the house to a barge.

“Our preference is for it to remain local, but we also have offers from Washington and particularly Orcas Island. We have identified a barge site in Fort Langley, which is the closest,” Dryer explained.

“So once it’s on a barge, it can go to the island. It can go up to even the Queen Charlottes , it can go down to Washington State. We can take it anywhere in the Pacific Northwest on water.”

But could be an expensive trip, with substantial “wire costs” of relocating overhead utility lines along the way. Or, a buyer could have the roof peak cut down to lower the building height.

Speaking of wire costs, one issue for any buyer will be the cost of replacing ripped-out electrical wiring in the house, which was targeted by metal thieves before Nickel put up a double row of fencing and installed a security alarm system.

“It may be homeless people, maybe people who are opportunistic,” Dryer believes, lured by the rising cost of copper.

“They will try and make a penny.”

Dryer praised the developer for giving the house to Nickel to recycle.

“They are bringing density and lots of different forms of density, I believe townhouses, as well as smaller single family development,” Dryer said.

“So this house is making way for that, and they have given us this house to repurpose to a new owner.”

Dryer would like to see a provision that, when a demolition permit is issued to developer by municipal authorities, “they would first ask them to look if the house can be repurposed.”

