VIDEO: Aldergrove Legion condemns incident at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Protester with ‘Freedom Convoy’ seen jumping on grave at Ottawa tomb

A 2007 public domain photo shows sentries from the Ceremonial Guard standing next to the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, in front of the war memorial. An incident on Saturday, Jan. 29, where a protester with the ‘Freedom Convoy’ was seen jumping on the grave has been roundly condemned, with the Legion calling it ‘saddening.’ (Wikipedia)

An incident where a protester with the “Freedom Convoy’ jumped on the grave of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa was described as ‘reprehensible” and “disheartening ’ by the current and former presidents of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch.

A video posted online Saturday by Steven Thornton, director general at the Department of National Defence, showed people pumping their arms and shouting “freedom” with one jumping on the top of the tomb that houses the remains of an Canadian soldier who died during the First World War.

“After explaining to these less than fine Canadians of the hallowed grounds upon which they trode, this was their reaction,” Thornton said.

Aldergrove branch president Deb Gray called it “very disheartening to our veterans,” telling the Langley Advance Times that Legion members were “saddened” by the incident.

Former Aldergrove Legion president Doug Hadley called it “reprehensible.”

“There’s no two ways about it” Hadley commented.

“It should not be desecrated by a bunch of fools. All they’ve done is upset people and taken away any positivity that the truckers [campaign against vaccine mandates] may have had.”

A statement issued by the Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday “strongly condemns the shocking actions of protesters who encroached upon the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday.”

“They jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and parked vehicles on the surrounding grounds,” the statement said.

“This sacred memorial site commemorates those who fought and fell for the very freedoms that allow people in Canada the right to protest peacefully. We are dismayed and saddened by this overt lack of respect.”

In 2000, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission selected one of the 1,603 graves of unknown Canadians buried in the vicinity of Vimy Ridge.

They chose a soldier who died on the site of the first battle where all four Canadian divisions fought together as a combined force.

His remains were exhumed and flown in a Canadian Forces aircraft to Ottawa, accompanied by a 45-person guard of honour, a chaplain, Royal Canadian Legion veterans, and two representatives of Canadian youth.

In Ottawa, the unknown soldier lay in state for three days on Parliament Hill before being laid to rest in the tomb by the war memorial.

