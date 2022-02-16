VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Gus Hartl calls it a career

After 40 years in the financial sector, the last 20 years with Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU), Gus Hartl is retiring. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Gus Hartl is “looking forward to being on the other side of the counter.”

Hartl, president of G&F Financial Group, will retire in March after 40 years in the financial sector, the last 20 years with Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU), including 15 years as chief executive officer.

He told the Langley Advance Times his future will likely include more time with grandchildren, camping, fishing, and golf.

“Both my wife and I are avid golfers,” Hartl remarked.

As ACU CEO, Hartl negotiated a merger with the Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union, and was named president in 2021.

At the time, the combined organization had $4 billion in assets and 52,000 members, with access to four insurance locations and a network of 25 branch locations spanning Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities from downtown Vancouver to Abbotsford.

Hartl wanted a smooth transition for the people at ACU, and after that was accomplished, he began thinking about retiring.

“About four or five months in, I realized things were rolling along,” Hartl recalled.

In an online video message announcing his retirement to members, Hartl described leaving a larger credit union for the smaller Aldergrove institution.

“It turned out to be one of the best decisions of my career,” he asserted.

As ACU CEO, Hartl sponsored the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, announcing an initial financial contribution of $250,000 for the first five-year operating period.

Hartl is a past president and trustee with the Credit Union Foundation of British Columbia as well as serving on the board of the Stabilization Central Credit Union.

“I’ve been pretty blessed with my career,” Hartl reflected.

“I was always lucky to have good people working for me,” he explained.

“They made me look better than I am.”

Hartl was named H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year of the year in Langley at the December 2019 meeting of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber past president Jack Nicholson cited Hartl for his “love for community, humble nature, strong business sense and strong values [that make him] a respected community leader and citizen who is highly regarded by everyone he meets,” noting Hartl leads “by example,” giving back through his work with the Aldergrove Rotary Club, and his long-standing support of local sports teams and community events like RibFest.

