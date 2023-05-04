VIDEO: An early start to a long day for a Langley RCMP officer

Langley RCMP Const. Cole Wilson was explaining what he likes about being assigned to the Aldergrove area when he noticed a call on the MDT (Mobile Dispatch Terminal) in his vehicle.
“It does have a small town feel,” Wilson had been saying, “and it’s nice because I get to know a few more of the people and the residents of Aldergrove, which I enjoy because then I get to know who I’m dealing with on a day-to-day basis, and you develop relationships, which is super meaningful.”
Wilson, 26, who has been an RCMP officer for a year and three months, is one of 300 officers and support staff working at the Langley detachment.
It was Saturday, April 29, his first day back.
What he saw on the MDT was a relatively routine matter, but as Wilson advised, those kinds of calls can suddenly become serious.
The call turned out to be an uneventful visit to a housing complex in Aldergrove, but then, one of the residents speaking to Wilson mentioned an unrelated issue, about two apparently homeless people with addiction issues, who have just moved into the neighbourhood.
Wilson said that kind of tip happens regularly, with one call producing an “oh, by the way” that can lead to other investigations.
His work day had begun at 5:30 that morning, the first of two 12-hour morning shifts, to be followed by two evening shifts.
“Trying to catch up on some emails, catch up on some paperwork that’s piled up over the last four or so days that we’ve been off,” Wilson summarized.
His first stop, most days after the morning briefing at the main detachment office in Murrayville, is usually the Aldergrove community police office.
“This is where I’ll check my emails, kind of get myself situated, drop off my lunch, top up water bottles, and then kind of take a look at what’s happened over the last four days in Langley and then head out onto the road.”
Officers usually work four days on and four days off.
Here’s how Wilson manages the transition from days to evenings:
“We have what’s called our swing shift, which is the second day shift, so you get off at 5:30 or 6, or 7, and then you don’t go back to work for 24 hours. I tend to try and stay up on my swing shift till three or four in the morning, and then I’ll sleep in until three or four in the afternoon.”
The second-generation RCMP officer said the appeal of being a member of the force is being able to help.
“You know when people call us, they tend to need us, and when we can – when I can – help them, it gives me a sense of pride,” Wilson remarked.
“I love talking to the community, love being out meeting new people and different people,” Wilson added.
“Being able to get out and have those conversations with a variety of people from all sorts of different backgrounds has been one of the best parts of the job, and then the other part is the helping aspect.”
His dad, Kirk, recently retired from the force.
“He was a member for 25 years. So I looked up to him a lot growing up,” Wilson said.
“He’s a wealth of knowledge for me and it was instrumental in getting me here.”
He said his dad told him “just be yourself and be kind. And, if you work hard and you put your nose to the grindstone, then this career can give you so, so much. You can make this the most fun and challenging career you’ll ever have.”
In fact, when Wilson completed training, it was his father who presented him with his badge.
“We do six months of training at Depot in Regina, and at the conclusion, the commanding officer will present you with your badge and you graduate from a cadet to a constable. Unfortunately, due to COVID, Dad – who would normally be allowed to present me my badge in the in the drill hall – wasn’t able to come on base. So Depot was really good and helpful and they allowed my dad to set up an auditorium, just off base [where] in full red serge, [Dad could] present me my badge there. That was a really special moment.”
Wilson’s younger brother, Carter, is also serving with the force, in Grande Prairie, and Wilson also has an uncle and a cousin on the force.
“A bit of a police family, for sure,” Wilson concluded.
