VIDEO: An early start to a long day for a Langley RCMP officer

Langley RCMP Const. Cole Wilson, who is assigned to the Aldergrove area, likes the small-town feel of the community. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP Const. Cole Wilson 12-hour days begin and end in the locker room at the main detachment office in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP Sgt. Joe Leeson, the watch commander, handled the morning briefing for on-duty officers at the main detachment on Saturday, April 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Before Langley RCMP Const. Cole Wilson heads out to the Aldergrove area, he, and his fellow on-duty fellow officers attended a morning briefing. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Keys for police vehicles are kept in an electronic key management system at the main Langley RCMP detachment. Every piece of equipment at the detachment has a chip that tracks it as officers come and go. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Before departing the the main detachment in Murrayville for Aldergrove, Const. Cole Wilson carried out a quick inspection of his vehicle. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Const. Cole Wilson checks the MDT (Mobile Dispatch Terminal) in his vehicle. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Const. Cole Wilson at his desk in the Aldergrove Community Policing Station. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) While his first call of the day, to an Aldergrove residence, was a quiet one for Const. Cole Wilson, it may have been provided a lead to another matter, a pair of apparently homeless people who had moved into the neighbourhood. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) While Const. Cole Wilson estimates he logs considerable ‘screen time’ entering data, he and other officers also carry notebooks for writing down information. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Const. Cole Wilson patrols the Aldergrove area, working two morning shifts, followed by two evening. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP Const. Cole Wilson was explaining what he likes about being assigned to the Aldergrove area when he noticed a call on the MDT (Mobile Dispatch Terminal) in his vehicle.

“It does have a small town feel,” Wilson had been saying, “and it’s nice because I get to know a few more of the people and the residents of Aldergrove, which I enjoy because then I get to know who I’m dealing with on a day-to-day basis, and you develop relationships, which is super meaningful.”

Const. Cole Wilson waits for an occupant of an Aldergrove home to come to the front door. While the matter under investigation was considered to be relatively routine, Wilson told the Langley Advance Times those kinds of calls can suddenly become serious. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Wilson, 26, who has been an RCMP officer for a year and three months, is one of 300 officers and support staff working at the Langley detachment.

It was Saturday, April 29, his first day back.

What he saw on the MDT was a relatively routine matter, but as Wilson advised, those kinds of calls can suddenly become serious.

The call turned out to be an uneventful visit to a housing complex in Aldergrove, but then, one of the residents speaking to Wilson mentioned an unrelated issue, about two apparently homeless people with addiction issues, who have just moved into the neighbourhood.

Wilson said that kind of tip happens regularly, with one call producing an “oh, by the way” that can lead to other investigations.

His work day had begun at 5:30 that morning, the first of two 12-hour morning shifts, to be followed by two evening shifts.

“Trying to catch up on some emails, catch up on some paperwork that’s piled up over the last four or so days that we’ve been off,” Wilson summarized.

His first stop, most days after the morning briefing at the main detachment office in Murrayville, is usually the Aldergrove community police office.

“This is where I’ll check my emails, kind of get myself situated, drop off my lunch, top up water bottles, and then kind of take a look at what’s happened over the last four days in Langley and then head out onto the road.”

After the morning briefing, Constables Dmitry Osadchy and Cole Wilson (right) had a quick chat before heading out to their assigned patrol areas. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers usually work four days on and four days off.

Here’s how Wilson manages the transition from days to evenings:

“We have what’s called our swing shift, which is the second day shift, so you get off at 5:30 or 6, or 7, and then you don’t go back to work for 24 hours. I tend to try and stay up on my swing shift till three or four in the morning, and then I’ll sleep in until three or four in the afternoon.”

The second-generation RCMP officer said the appeal of being a member of the force is being able to help.

“You know when people call us, they tend to need us, and when we can – when I can – help them, it gives me a sense of pride,” Wilson remarked.

“I love talking to the community, love being out meeting new people and different people,” Wilson added.

“Being able to get out and have those conversations with a variety of people from all sorts of different backgrounds has been one of the best parts of the job, and then the other part is the helping aspect.”

His dad, Kirk, recently retired from the force.

“He was a member for 25 years. So I looked up to him a lot growing up,” Wilson said.

“He’s a wealth of knowledge for me and it was instrumental in getting me here.”

He said his dad told him “just be yourself and be kind. And, if you work hard and you put your nose to the grindstone, then this career can give you so, so much. You can make this the most fun and challenging career you’ll ever have.”

In fact, when Wilson completed training, it was his father who presented him with his badge.

“We do six months of training at Depot in Regina, and at the conclusion, the commanding officer will present you with your badge and you graduate from a cadet to a constable. Unfortunately, due to COVID, Dad – who would normally be allowed to present me my badge in the in the drill hall – wasn’t able to come on base. So Depot was really good and helpful and they allowed my dad to set up an auditorium, just off base [where] in full red serge, [Dad could] present me my badge there. That was a really special moment.”

Wilson’s younger brother, Carter, is also serving with the force, in Grande Prairie, and Wilson also has an uncle and a cousin on the force.

“A bit of a police family, for sure,” Wilson concluded.

