(File photo)

VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

North Vancouver man Shane Davidson convicted of burglary, theft and assault

A North Vancouver burglar who hid in ceilings before dropping down to strike has been convicted, after he miscalculated and revealed his hiding spot while a woman was still in the room.

Shane Davidson was found guilty of three counts of burglary, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5,000 back in January, police said Wednesday.

RCMP learned he had entered stores during business hours and managed to somehow access the ceiling, where he would hide until the store closed.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

He seemed to be getting away with the thefts until a miscalculation at a North Vancouver grocery store in December 2017.

“An employee walked into the cash room around 5 a.m.,” said spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries. “There he was, standing in the dark. Imagine how terrifying that was for her.”

The employee screamed, and Davidson assaulted her before running off.

“The surveillance video made it pretty easy,” said DeVries. “Prolific offenders are really well known to us. We know how they operate, where they tend to commit crimes, and what they look like. One good screengrab can get us a long way towards making a positive ID.”

A judge remanded Davidson until his sentencing hearing in April. He has been in custody since May 2018.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters
Next story
B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Tandem parking cut but not eliminated for Langley townhouses

Council has been debating whether tandem parking affects neighbourhood parking

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

UPDATE: Community comes together to support critically sick child at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

B.C. housing minister rejects city’s plan for Maple Ridge homeless encampment

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Most Read