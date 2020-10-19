B.C. Conservative party leader leader Trevor Bolin was surrounded by party candidates at a Langley press conference held near a former interurban power station on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

B.C. Conservative party leader leader Trevor Bolin was surrounded by party candidates at a Langley press conference held near a former interurban power station on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: B.C. Conservative leader says Liberals should come at him over policy, not an old workplace complaint

Rivals released WorkSafe report that found an employee at Tyler Bolin’s business was unfairly fired

During a Langley campaign appearance, B.C. Conservative party leader Trevor Bolin addressed a Liberal Party release of a WorkSafe BC investigation into a 2018 incident of sexual harassment at a business he owns, saying the rival party should be discussing policy and platform issues rather than “dig up mud” and dredge up a nearly-three-year old matter.

“If they want to come at me, or come at us, come at us under platform, come at us under policy,” Bolin said, responding to questions following a Conservative press conference on transit policy on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Bolin said WorkSafe found the complaint of sexual harassment by an employee was handled “correctly,” but the firing was not.

“She was let go unjustly,” Bolin said.

As a result, he said, lesson were learned and changes have been made in his company so that workers can feel “safe’ and bring complaints of sexual harassment directly to him.

“It [the complaint] enabled me to create a better structure to deal with these types of issues,” Bolin told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

In the July 26, 2018 report by WorkSafe BC investigator Abudi Awaysheh, an employee filed a discriminatory complaint under the Workers Compensation Act when she was fired shortly after she reported an incident of sexual harassment.

The incident involved another worker who, in the words of the report, had “vulgarly stated that he wanted to have sex with her.”

While the employer did not dispute the worker’s claims that she was dismissed, or that she reported bullying and harassment at the workplace, it did dispute that she was dismissed for reporting health and safety matters, the report said.

“It [the employer] submits that she was dismissed because of her disrespectful and uncooperative behaviour, and her performance, and that her dismissal was long overdue.”

That argument was not accepted by the investigator, who declared that the employer “took prohibited discriminatory action under the Act in terminating the worker”

In a written statement issued after the documents came out on Saturday, Oct. 17, Bolin said a “monetary fine was implemented, as was a reference letter [for the employee].”

“It is unfortunate that with the political fortunes of the BC Liberals collapsing, that they have chosen to turn their focus on an event that was already hard enough for the families involved,” Bolin went on to say.

Bolin and several Conservative candidates gathered Sunday in Langley by the railway tracks on 256 Street and 68th Avenue, outside a former power substation for the defunct interurban electric rail service that once provided public transit from Vancouver all the way to Chilliwack.

Langley East Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa had nominated the site for the event to underline the current lack of service, something he said a Conservative government would correct by reviving rail service along the original route.

While there are plans to bring SkyTrain to Langley City, “there are still no plans to bring a line to Langley East and that’s unacceptable,” Warawa commented.

Warwa said provincial Liberal campaigns are in “shambles,” and voters concerned about the rise of the NDP should look to the Conservatives.

Bolin made the same point, attacking the Liberals for complaining about vote-splitting in the last election when Conservatives are said to have taken votes away from Liberals, who lost to the NDP as a result.

There are eight Liberal losses in the last election that have nothing to do with vote-splitting, Bolin maintained.

“It’s 2020,” Bolin declared.

“You don’t have to vote for somebody just to keep the other guy out.”

Other candidates present included Langley Conservative hopeful Shelly Jan, who used her time at the microphone to slam the NDP and Liberals for failing to do enough to fight crime, especially drugs.

“The other parties have had over 30 years to come up with a solution.” Jan said.

READ ALSO: Langley Conservative candidate says signs targeted for vandalism

“Their solution is that the problem is out of control. The Conservatives of BC are the only ones to make real change.”

Chilliwack candidate Diane Janzen also invited disenchanted Liberals to make a move, saying “people are concerned about the rising NDP tide” that threatens to swamp the Liberals.

Abbotsford Conservative candidates Michael Henshall and Trevor Hamilton also attended along with Surrey-Cloverdale hopeful Aisha Bali.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks
Next story
Brookswood secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures, fourth Langley school overall

Just Posted

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, 2020. (Google Maps)
Brookswood secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures, fourth Langley school overall

Earlier, H.D. Stafford Middle was added to list

Police surround a vehicle with smashed windows outside Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening (Oct. 18) at around 9 p.m., in possible connection to a shooting in Surrey at the intersection of 184th Street and 80th Avenue earlier that evening. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
Shooting in rural Surrey leads police to vehicle with smashed windows at Langley hospital

‘It is believed that this is a targeted event and the general public is not at risk,’ Surrey RCMP say

B.C. Conservative party leader leader Trevor Bolin was surrounded by party candidates at a Langley press conference held near a former interurban power station on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. Conservative leader says Liberals should come at him over policy, not an old workplace complaint

Rivals released WorkSafe report that found an employee at Tyler Bolin’s business was unfairly fired

Seen on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, a mask has been placed on this Langley statue that pays tribute to farmers from the early days (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A historic Langley statue gets a mask, and the sculptor is amused

“I don’t want him catching COVID”

After one man suffered a serious injury during an encounter with police in Langley on Oct. 17, 2020. the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the police watchdog agency, has opened an investigation. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Police watchdog opens investigation into man seriously injured after encounter with police in Abbotsford and Langley

IIO asks anyone who saw or shot video of incidents to contact agency

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

Most Read